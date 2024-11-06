News & Insights

Yari Minerals’ YAROD Options Set to Expire Soon

November 06, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Consolidated Zinc Limited (AU:YAR) has released an update.

Yari Minerals Limited has announced that its YAROD options, which are currently out of the money, will expire on December 31, 2024. With an exercise price of $0.04 per option, these options will lapse if not exercised by the deadline. The company’s shares have been trading between $0.003 and $0.004 in recent months, reflecting limited market movement.

