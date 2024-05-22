Yaramoko Mine Hits Gold Pour Milestone

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has proudly announced that their Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso has achieved a significant milestone by pouring its one-millionth ounce of gold on May 19, 2024. Since its production commencement in 2016 and acquisition by Fortuna in 2021, Yaramoko not only has demonstrated excellent health and safety performance but also continues to contribute to local community and economic development. The mine, with two years of operational life remaining, has a robust exploration budget and is a key employer in the region, with over half of its workforce being locally sourced.

For further insights into TSE:FVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.