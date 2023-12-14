Yara (YARIY) Buys Agribios Organic-Based Fertilizer Business

Yara International ASA YARIY completed its acquisition of the organic-based fertilizer business of Agribios Italiana, marking the second strategic buyout to bolster its organic strategy in Europe. This acquisition underscores Yara's dedication to expanding its offerings in support of regenerative agriculture and soil health improvement, complementing its existing mineral fertilizers.

The integration of Agribios' expertise in high-quality organic based fertilizers in Italy with Yara's extensive scale and reach across Europe will enable it to cater to the diverse needs of European farmers, irrespective of their farming methods. The move aligns with Yara's commitment to contribute to the European Union's ambition of increasing farmland under organic farming practices.

Yara expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing the importance of soil health for resilient crop production and sustainable farming. The aim is to enhance soil health, support regenerative agriculture and contribute to a nature-positive food future by expanding the crop nutrition portfolio in Italy.

The acquisition enables Yara to maximize synergies between organic-based and mineral fertilizers, which is crucial for regenerative agriculture. Combining organic and mineral nutrients enhances soil health, improves resource use efficiency and increases crops' resilience to climate change, aligning with Yara's commitment to balanced crop nutrition and sustainable practices.

Agribios Italiana stated the significance of this collaboration, expressing excitement about bringing its expertise to the European stage. Agribios, with a broad portfolio of organic-based fertilizers, contributes to the circular economy and reduces environmental impact. It also caters to organic and conventional farming.

Agribios, with a market share of around 10% in Italy's organic-based fertilizer market, will provide Yara with a strong foothold in Italy. The country is the second-largest market for such fertilizers in Europe. Yara aims to increase sales in the organic-based fertilizer market in Italy and neighboring countries by approximately 30% within the next three years.

This acquisition positions Yara to leverage its established sales and distribution platform in Europe to offer Agribios' products to customers outside Italy. With the organic fertilizer market in Europe expected to grow significantly, Yara continues its commitment to sustainable agriculture, building on its previous acquisition of Ecolan in 2021.

Yara's shares have lost 21.9% in the past year against a 30.6% fall of the industry.



