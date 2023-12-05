Yara to produce 'green ammonia' in Brazil before Europe

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of fertilizer maker Yara YAR.OL will start producing "green ammonia" in the South American country before it does so in Europe, Marcelo Altieri, president of the local operation, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Yara, one of the largest producers of fertilizers in the world, said it has secured a biomethane supply contract from energy company Raizen RAIZ4.SA to make the greener product at a facility in the town of Cubatao, Sao Paulo state.

Altieri, who took over as head of Yara's Brazil unit in September 2022, also said the company is generally optimistic about the Brazilian market in 2023 and in coming years.

He said companies will deliver about 44 million tons of crop nutrients to Brazilian farmers at the end of 2023 compared with about 41 million tons in 2022.

