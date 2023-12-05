Yara to produce 'green ammonia' in Brazil before Europe

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of fertilizer maker Yara YAR.OL will start producing "green ammonia" in the South American country before it does so in Europe, Marcelo Altieri, president of the local operation, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Yara, one of the largest producers of fertilizers in the world, said it has secured a biomethane supply contract from energy company Raizen RAIZ4.SA to make green ammonia at a facility in the town of Cubatao, Sao Paulo state.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.