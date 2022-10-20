Yara to pay extra dividend as Q3 earnings beat forecast

Adds detail

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL on Thursday proposed to pay an extra dividend to shareholders as third quarter core earnings topped forecasts.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.0 billion from $765 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected a profit of $768 million.

The board proposed an extra dividend of 10 Norwegian crowns ($0.9435) per share, and will also consider further cash returns including share buy-backs in the coming quarters, the company said in a statement.

"Our returns are up, with strong margins more than offsetting lower deliveries", CEO Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

"However, we remain deeply concerned about the food and fertilizer supply situation in Europe and globally, and repeat our call for urgent action to reduce dependency on Russia," he said.

Weighed down by soaring energy prices, Yara in August said it had slashed capacity utilisation at its European ammonia plants to just 35%, raising questions about the continent's ability to produce enough fertiliser for its crops.

The company on Thursday said it had so far curtailed output amounting to an annual capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes of finished fertiliser.

