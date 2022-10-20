Yara to pay extra dividend as Q3 earnings beat forecast

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL on Thursday proposed to pay an extra dividend to shareholders as third quarter core earnings topped forecasts.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.0 billion from $765 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected a profit of $768 million.

World food prices 1961-2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3SgZI5U

World food prices, Sept 2021-Sept 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3D6JiZG

Urea MEA indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Tc143a

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

