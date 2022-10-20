Yara to pay extra dividend as Q3 earnings beat forecast

Commodities

Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara on Thursday proposed to pay an extra dividend to shareholders as third quarter core earnings topped forecasts.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $1.0 billion from $765 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected a profit of $768 million.

