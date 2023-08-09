Yara signs deal for 'green' fertiliser with German baked goods firms

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara YAR.OL has signed a deal with German flour producer Bindewald & Gutting Milling Group and bakers Harry-Brot over deliveries of "green" fertilisers aiming to cut CO2 emissions in cereal production, Yara said on Wednesday.

The agreement is Yara's third for third customer for the low-CO2 emissions product, not yet on the market, following similar deals with Swedish agricultural cooperative Lantmaennen in 2021 and Argentinian potato farmer El Parque Papas in 2022.

"Our partnership with the Bindewald & Gutting Milling Group and Harry-Brot is a crucial first step to decarbonise German agriculture," Marco Fleischmann, Managing Director of Yara Germany, said in a statement. ​​​​

The fertiliser will be made at Yara's plant in Rostock, Germany, from ammonia produced with hydropower, Yara said, and be used as early as of the 2023/24 growing season.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

