Yara Sells LIFECO Stake To Libya's National Oil Corp

(RTTNews) - Yara said it has reached a deal with Libya's National Oil Corp. or "NOC" and the Libyan Investment Authority or "LIA" to divest its full ownership interest in the Libyan Norwegian Fertiliser Company or "LIFECO".

Yara's full legal ownership interest in LIFECO together with all economic rights and all obligations and liabilities attaching or relating thereto are transferred to National Oil Corp.

Before the agreement, Yara owned 50% of LIFECO, while NOC and LIA each held a 25% stake.

Yara noted that it expects to book a minor pre-tax gain in its fourth-quarter 2020 results following the deal.

