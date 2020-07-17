Commodities

Yara says fertiliser market robust as quarterly earnings top forecasts

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published

Norwegian fertiliser company Yara said on Friday its market environment remained robust and reported core second-quarter profits slightly above expectations.

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara YAR.OL said on Friday its market environment remained robust and reported core second-quarter profits slightly above expectations.

Yara's April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8% to $588 million before non-recurring items, while analysts on average had forecast $561 million according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular