Yara says fertiliser market robust as quarterly earnings top forecasts

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara YAR.OL said on Friday its market environment remained robust and reported core second-quarter profits slightly above expectations.

Yara's April-June earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8% to $588 million before non-recurring items, while analysts on average had forecast $561 million according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Edmund Blair)

