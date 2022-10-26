Commodities

Yara says European ammonia production now at 65% of capacity

Victoria Klesty Reuters
Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara is currently producing ammonia at around 65% of its capacity in Europe, a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company's production of finished fertiliser products, meanwhile, is almost at full capacity in Europe, the spokesperson added.

