Yara says European ammonia production now at 65% of capacity

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL is currently producing ammonia at around 65% of its capacity in Europe, a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company's production of finished fertiliser products, meanwhile, is almost at full capacity in Europe, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

