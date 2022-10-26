Yara says European ammonia production back to 65% of capacity

Adds detail

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL is back to producing ammonia at around 65% of its capacity in Europe, the firm told Reuters on Wednesday, having curtailed almost two-thirds of the capacity two months ago when gas prices hit an all-time high.

Natural gas is a key feed stock in ammonia production.

"We have about 65% of the ammonia production in Europe in operation," a spokesperson said. "Due to optimalisation and global flexibility, we manage to produce at near total capacity of finished products in Europe".

The company, one of the world's biggest fertiliser producers, slashed capacity utilisation at its European ammonia plants in August to just 35% as a result of a surge in gas prices.

Mild weather and full gas storage facilities have helped push prices lower since August, and the European benchmark gas prices are again near their levels before war broke out in Ukraine.

The Dutch front-month gas price TRNLTTFMc1, the European benchmark, is down 67% since hitting a record high in August.

