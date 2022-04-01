Yara resumes ammonia production in Italy and France

Adds quotes, background

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara YAR.OL, one of the world's largest fertiliser makers, has this week begun to restart ammonia production at its sites in Ferrara, Italy and Le Havre, France, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on Friday.

Yara curtailed production in March due to the surge in natural gas prices, in another sign of rising costs for food production.

"We are restarting that now... as of earlier this week," Holsether said.

"Food prices are up, fertiliser prices are up and as a result of that we are producing."

The two sites have a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes of ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes of urea fertiliser.

"We've been doing maintenance and various tasks, but of course, they've been down because of the cost... and then when the timing was right, we were ready to restart," Holsether said.

