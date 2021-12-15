Yara restarts most of its European ammonia production

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara YAR.OL, one of the world's largest fertiliser makers, has restarted most of its curtailed European ammonia production, the company said on Wednesday.

A surge in the price of natural gas - a feedstock in ammonia production - led to a 30% reduction in Yara's European ammonia output from September to November. Rivals including CF Industries Holdings CF.N also cut production.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

