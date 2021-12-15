Commodities
Yara restarts most of its European ammonia production

Norway's Yara, one of the world's largest fertiliser makers, has restarted most of its curtailed European ammonia production, the company said on Wednesday.

A surge in the price of natural gas - a feedstock in ammonia production - led to a 30% reduction in Yara's European ammonia output from September to November. Rivals including CF Industries Holdings CF.N also cut production.

