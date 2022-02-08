Commodities

Yara Q4 lags forecast, dividend jumps

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara posted weaker than expected fourth quarter core profits on Tuesday while the board proposed raising its full-year dividend by more than analysts had predicted.

Adds quote, background, dividend

OSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL posted weaker than expected fourth quarter core profits on Tuesday while the board proposed raising its full-year dividend by more than analysts had predicted.

October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $765 million from $511 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected profits of $1.0 billion.

The price of fertilisers soared last year along with that of natural gas, a key input in the making of ammonia-based crop nutrients, triggering warnings of global food price inflation.

Adding to the cost pressure are Western sanctions on Belarus, the world's second largest producer of potash fertiliser, which forced major distributor Yara to stop buying the product from that country.

"High and volatile natural gas prices continue to pose a challenge for the nitrogen industry in Europe, adding to global food security concerns in a situation with already tight supply across the main nutrients," Yara said in a statement.

The board plans to pay an annual dividend of 30 Norwegian crowns per share to owners, up from 20 crowns the previous year and more than the 28.50 crowns expected by analysts.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular