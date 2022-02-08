Yara Q4 lags forecast, dividend jumps

OSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL posted weaker than expected fourth quarter core profits on Tuesday while the board proposed raising its full-year dividend by more than analysts had predicted.

October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to $765 million from $511 million a year ago, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected profits of $1.0 billion.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

