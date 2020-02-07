Commodities

Yara Q4 beats forecasts, says IPO spinoff still planned

Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara reported stronger-than-expected October-December profits on Friday and said a decision on a long-planned spinoff of its industrials unit could be made by mid-2020.

(Adds dividend, quote) OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara reported stronger-than-expected October-December profits on Friday and said a decision on a long-planned spinoff of its industrials unit could be made by mid-2020. The company raised its dividend to 15 Norwegian crowns ($1.63) per share for 2019 from 6.50 crowns in 2018, beating a forecast of 11 crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. Yara's fourth-quarter profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24% to $525 million before non-recurring items, while analysts on average had expected $479 million. "The results mainly reflect improved commercial margins and lower gas cost," Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement. The company also plans to buy back 0.5% of its own shares by the end of the first quarter, in addition to a 0.3% stake from the government's holdings, he added. ($1 = 9.2299 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche) ((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: YARA INTL RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

