Yara Promotes Hydrogen Economy With New Ammonia Import Terminal

Yara International ASA YARIY recently unveiled its new ammonia import terminal in Brunsbuttel, Germany. Brunsbuttel, positioned on the North Sea and the Kiel Canal, is an ideal hub for enabling the country’s hydrogen economy. Yara has the infrastructure in place to allow for the yearly import of up to 3 million tons of low-emission ammonia into Europe owing to the new terminal.



Yara opened its new ammonia import terminal in Brunsbuttel in the presence of German and Norwegian officials. The terminal is part of Yara's plan to bolster its core nitrogen business while driving value-accretive growth in a low-carbon future. Yara Clean Ammonia is in a strong position to secure a low-emission ammonia supply to Germany at competitive costs. With its global ammonia leadership, Yara can help jumpstart the German hydrogen economy and lay the groundwork for a net zero future. Up to 3 million tons of low-CO2 ammonia can be imported via the new terminal in Brunsbuttel annually, corresponding to 530,000 tons of hydrogen, or around 5% of the overall European hydrogen target for 2030.



Yara's new terminal will help to enable the German hydrogen strategy and contribute to the country's energy transition. The ammonia can be transported directly from the terminal to the site of consumption, where it can be converted into low-emission hydrogen. The competitiveness of German industry, particularly steel and chemicals, can only be sustained by decarbonization. This can be accomplished by cracking low-emission ammonia into hydrogen, which will require a substantial amount of ammonia.



Low-emission ammonia is produced using electrolysis with renewable electricity or carbon capture and storage. Low-emission ammonia offers significant characteristics that make it appealing as a decarbonization product in difficult-to-abate industries. This comprises conventional ammonia uses such as fertilizers, as well as new applications such as low-emission transportation fuel, refinery emission reductions, power generation and hydrogen transporter.



Shares of YARIY have lost 9.7% over the past year compared with an 11.2% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

