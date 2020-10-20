Yara plans extra dividend as quarterly earnings top forecast

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara YAR.OL proposed an extra dividend of 18 Norwegian crowns per share on Tuesday and reported third-quarter core profits above expectations.

Yara's July-Sept. earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, fell 11% year-on-year to $558 million, while analysts on average had forecast $544 million according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)

