Yara plans extra dividend as quarterly earnings top forecast

Victoria Klesty Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Norwegian fertiliser company Yara proposed an extra dividend of 18 Norwegian crowns per share on Tuesday and reported third-quarter core profits above expectations.

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser company Yara YAR.OL proposed an extra dividend of 18 Norwegian crowns per share on Tuesday and reported third-quarter core profits above expectations.

Yara's July-Sept. earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, fell 11% year-on-year to $558 million, while analysts on average had forecast $544 million according to Refinitiv.

