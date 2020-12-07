Yara plans CO2-free ammonia plant in Norway

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yara ASA YAR.OL aims to cut all CO2 emissions from a major ammonia plant in its native Norway by 2026 as it seeks to produce fertilisers and fuel for the shipping industry that are carbon free, the company said on Monday.

Switching the 500,000 tonnes-per-year ammonia production process to electricity from fossil fuel will require co-funding from Norway's government however, Yara said without elaborating on the cost.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)

