Yara plans CO2-free ammonia plant, eyes broader business

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yara ASA YAR.OL aims to cut all CO2 emissions from a major ammonia plant in its native Norway by 2026 as it seeks to produce fertilisers and fuel for the shipping industry that are carbon free, the company said on Monday.

Switching the 500,000 tonnes-per-year ammonia production process to electricity from fossil fuel will require co-funding from Norway's government however, Yara said without elaborating on the cost.

The partly state-owned maker of fertilisers and other chemicals also said it plans to seek new revenue from digital services, seeking to add between $300 million and $600 million in earnings before interest and tax (EBITDA) by 2025.

Yara also aims to reduce its so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 30% in the next decade, the company said.

The Oslo-listed firm, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers, is banking on ammonia becoming a preferred zero-carbon shipping fuel along with opportunities in its existing fertilisers and industrial applications.

"Ammonia is the most promising hydrogen carrier and zero-carbon shipping fuel, and Yara is the global ammonia champion; a leader within production, logistics and trade," Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

