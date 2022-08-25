Commodities

Yara makes further cut in ammonia output on record gas prices

Terje Solsvik Reuters
OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara YAR.OL, one of the world's largest fertiliser makers, said on Thursday it was further curtailing output of ammonia, as a result of record high prices of gas.

Its European ammonia capacity utilisation stands at about 35% after the change.

"With this, Yara will have curtailed an annual capacity equivalent of 3.1 million tonnes ammonia and 4.0 million tonnes finished products," the company said in a statement.

The company would use its global sourcing and production system to optimise operations and meet customer demand, it added, including continued nitrate production, using imported ammonia, when feasible.

