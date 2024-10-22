News & Insights

Yara International’s Sustainable Growth in Q3 2024

October 22, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Yara International (GB:0O7D) has released an update.

Yara International is set to release its third quarter 2024 results, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth by reducing emissions in crop nutrition and energy solutions. As a global leader in the fertilizer industry with operations in over 60 countries, Yara aims to drive a nature-positive food future while reporting a revenue of USD 15.5 billion in 2023.

