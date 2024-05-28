News & Insights

Yara International Confirms Dividend and Board

May 28, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Yara International (GB:0O7D) has released an update.

Yara International’s annual general meeting approved a NOK 5.00 per share dividend, elected board members in line with recommendations, and authorized the Board to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara’s shares. Shareholders registered by May 28, 2024, will receive the dividend on June 6, while ADR holders will be paid on June 13. The Board’s composition includes 11 members, and the company maintains its commitment to sustainable practices in fertilizer production and digital agriculture.

