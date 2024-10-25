Yara International Boosts Profitability with Strategic Focus

Yara International (GB:0O7D) has released an update.

Yara International has reported a significant increase in its third-quarter EBITDA, reaching USD 585 million compared to USD 396 million in the same period last year. The company attributes this growth to a robust production performance and a strategic focus on core operations, aiming to enhance profitability and shareholder returns. Yara is committed to optimizing its asset portfolio by prioritizing high-return assets and scaling back non-core activities.

