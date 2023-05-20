Yara International ASA. - ADR (YARIY) Declares $2.58 Dividend

Yara International ASA. - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $2.58 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.18%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yara International ASA. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YARIY is 0.15%, a decrease of 39.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.52% to 104K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yara International ASA. - ADR is 21.80. The forecasts range from a low of 16.77 to a high of $28.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of 19.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yara International ASA. - ADR is 21,971MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 48.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YARIY by 101.66% over the last quarter.

DAINX - Dunham International Stock Fund holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 60.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YARIY by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YARIY by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.