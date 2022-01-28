Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.03, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yara International ASA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yara International ASA is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.38 billion, up 84% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. Yara International ASA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Yara International ASA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.42, which means Yara International ASA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.