Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed the most recent trading day at $22.60, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.47% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Yara International ASA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Yara International ASA is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%.

YARIY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $20.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.62% and +24.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% lower. Yara International ASA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Yara International ASA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.47, which means Yara International ASA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YARIY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.