Yara International ASA (YARIY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed at $27.36, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.95% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Yara International ASA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 36.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.38 billion, up 84% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher within the past month. Yara International ASA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Yara International ASA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.87.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.