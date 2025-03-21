Is Yara International ASA (YARIY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Yara International ASA (YARIY). YARIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.92. YARIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.77 and as low as 9.32, with a median of 11.53, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is YARIY's P/B ratio of 1.18. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.17. Over the past year, YARIY's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. YARIY has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.08.

Finally, our model also underscores that YARIY has a P/CF ratio of 7.77. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.72. Over the past year, YARIY's P/CF has been as high as 8.55 and as low as 4.21, with a median of 6.48.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Yara International ASA's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YARIY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

