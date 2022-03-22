Yara International ASA (YARIY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed the most recent trading day at $25.88, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Yara International ASA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Yara International ASA to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $20.66 billion, which would represent changes of +42.62% and +24.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Yara International ASA is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Yara International ASA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.2.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YARIY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.