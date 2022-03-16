Yara International ASA (YARIY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed at $24.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yara International ASA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yara International ASA is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $20.66 billion, which would represent changes of +42.62% and +24.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Yara International ASA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Yara International ASA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.29.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

