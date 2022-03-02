Yara International ASA (YARIY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed at $25.46, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.86% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.57% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Yara International ASA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Yara International ASA is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $20.66 billion, which would represent changes of +42.62% and +24.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% lower. Yara International ASA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Yara International ASA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

