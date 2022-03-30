Yara International ASA (YARIY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed at $26.73, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.21% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Yara International ASA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Yara International ASA to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%.

YARIY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $20.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.62% and +24.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Yara International ASA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Yara International ASA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.