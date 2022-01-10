Yara International ASA (YARIY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed at $25.64, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yara International ASA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yara International ASA is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.38 billion, up 84% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Yara International ASA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Yara International ASA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.84, which means Yara International ASA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

