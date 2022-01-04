Yara International ASA (YARIY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Yara International ASA (YARIY) closed at $26.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Yara International ASA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Yara International ASA is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.38 billion, up 84% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Yara International ASA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.22% higher within the past month. Yara International ASA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Yara International ASA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.52.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YARIY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

