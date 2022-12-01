Yara inks deal with Argentine farmer to de-carbonise potato crisps

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara YAR.OL has signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina's biggest potato farmer, El Parque Papas, over deliveries of fertilisers produced without using fossil fuels, Yara said on Thursday.

The deal is Yara's first of its kind outside Europe, with its first commercial agreement inked with Sweden's Lantmaennen last year, it said.

Most of El Parque Papas potatoes end up as crisps, which will have a lower carbon footprint as a result of applying Yara's "green" fertiliser, produced using renewable electricity instead of natural gas.

"The fertilizers, which will be launched next year, will be crucial for decarbonizing potato production," Yara said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty Editing by Gwladys Fouche)

