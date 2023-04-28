News & Insights

Yara first-quarter earnings fall more than expected

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara YAR.OL, one of the world's largest fertiliser makers, reported first-quarter earnings well below forecasts on Friday, reflecting reduced margins and lower deliveries.

Yara said January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, fell to $487 billion from $1.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts in a company-provided poll had expected a profit of $858 million.

Revenues dropped 30% in the quarter.

The weaker results was due to steep market price declines, impacting both sales volumes and margins as farmers and distributors delayed purchases in the hope of buying at an even lower cost, the company said in a statement.

"However, we see a tighter nitrogen market into the second quarter, with strong European demand at new season nitrate prices and strong farmer affordability metrics indicating higher nitrogen application rates," Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

One of the world's biggest fertiliser makers, Yara last year capped its European ammonia production due to a surge in gas costs. Natural gas is a key feed stock in ammonia production.

It said on Friday it had curtailed an annual capacity 0.6 metric tonnes of ammonia and 1.3 metric tonnes of finished fertiliser in the quarter, compared to the previous curtailment of 1.7 million tonnes of ammonia, announced in October.

