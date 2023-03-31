Commodities
Yara and Enbridge eye $2.9 bln Texas ammonia plan

March 31, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Yara YAR.OL and Enbridge ENB.TO said on Friday they have signed a letter of intent to build a low-carbon blue ammonia production plant near Corpus Christi, Texas, with investment expected in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion.

"Once operational, the production facility will be capable of supplying low-carbon ammonia to meet growing global demand, with an expected capacity of 1.2 million-1.4 million tons per annum," the companies said in a statement.

"Approximately 95% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) generated from the production process is anticipated to be captured and transported to nearby permanent geologic storage," they added.

