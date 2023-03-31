Yara and Enbridge eye $2.9 bln Texas ammonia plan

Adds quotes

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Yara YAR.OL and Enbridge ENB.TO said on Friday they have signed a letter of intent to build a low-carbon blue ammonia production plant near Corpus Christi, Texas, with investment expected in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion.

"Once operational, the production facility will be capable of supplying low-carbon ammonia to meet growing global demand, with an expected capacity of 1.2 million-1.4 million tons per annum," the companies said in a statement.

"Approximately 95% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) generated from the production process is anticipated to be captured and transported to nearby permanent geologic storage," they added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

