Yara and Bunker Holding team up for ammonia shipping fuel venture

June 23, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara Clean Ammonia YAR.OL and Denmark's Bunker Holding Group plan to collaborate to speed up the development of the market for clean ammonia as a shipping fuel, the two companies said on Friday.

Benefiting from Yara's production and Bunker Holding's shipping fuel distribution network, the companies aim to develop a commercial offering for the supply of low- and zero-carbon ammonia to a global customer base.

"This agreement connects two key elements of the supply chain needed to achieve the use of clean ammonia as a shipping fuel, namely a global supplier of clean ammonia and the largest bunker supplier today in terms of end users," they said.

