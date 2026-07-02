Yara To Acquire Gulf Coast Ammonia Plant For $1.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Yara International ASA (YARIY, YAR.OL) on Thursday announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Yara North America, agreed to acquire the Gulf Coast Ammonia production facility in Texas City, from GCA Holdings LLC, affiliated with Lotus Infrastructure Partners and MB Energy, for $1.3 billion.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The plant is currently in the commissioning phase and is expected to reach full production and stable operations by the end of 2026.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's global ammonia production footprint by diversifying its energy exposure and enhancing the competitiveness of its ammonia business.

The plant has an expected nameplate production capacity of 1.3 million metric tons per year.

The company said that Air Products will continue supplying industrial gases to the facility under a long-term supply agreement.

Yara International is currently trading 1.73% higher at NOK 430 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

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