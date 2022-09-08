Yara: upholding AdBlue production for German, European market

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yara has no availability issues for its customers regarding diesel exhaust cleaning fluid AbBlue and will continue producing the substance for the German and European market, the Norwegian chemicals company said on Thursday.

"We foresee no availability issues for our contracted customers. And we will of course endeavour to compensate if and where we can," the company said in a statement.

High gas prices have forced Germany's biggest ammonia and urea maker, SKW Piesteritz, to halt production of AdBlue, needed in modern diesel engines of trucks and buses to comply with German environmental regulations.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

