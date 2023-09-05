Yanzhou Coal Mining (HKEX:1171) Price Target Decreased by 31.78% to 16.00

The average one-year price target for Yanzhou Coal Mining (HKEX:1171) has been revised to 16.00 / share. This is an decrease of 31.78% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.20 to a high of 22.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.31% from the latest reported closing price of 11.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yanzhou Coal Mining. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1171 is 0.20%, a decrease of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.12% to 78,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,274K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,061K shares, representing a decrease of 33.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 151.12% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,750K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,479K shares, representing a decrease of 61.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 147.96% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 6,406K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,436K shares, representing a decrease of 31.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 154.65% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,655K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 89.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 505.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,591K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 89.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 152.18% over the last quarter.

