Yanzhou Coal Mining (HKEX:1171) Price Target Decreased by 16.38% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for Yanzhou Coal Mining (HKEX:1171) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an decrease of 16.38% from the prior estimate of 28.05 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.95 to a high of 34.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.49% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yanzhou Coal Mining. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1171 is 0.26%, an increase of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 98,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,274K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 91.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 653.52% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,638K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,064K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 28.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,750K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 6,940K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 83.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 46.64% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 6,406K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 91.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 718.34% over the last quarter.

