Yanzhou Coal Mining (HKEX:1171) Price Target Decreased by 15.04% to 29.25

The average one-year price target for Yanzhou Coal Mining (HKEX:1171) has been revised to 29.25 / share. This is an decrease of 15.04% from the prior estimate of 34.42 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.43 to a high of 38.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.41% from the latest reported closing price of 19.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yanzhou Coal Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1171 is 0.25%, a decrease of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 99,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,436K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing an increase of 90.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 509.06% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,638K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,064K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 28.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,750K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,646K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 13.59% over the last quarter.

GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 6,940K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 83.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 46.64% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 6,406K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 91.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1171 by 622.75% over the last quarter.

