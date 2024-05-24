News & Insights

Yantai North Andre to Hold Key Shareholder Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Yantai North Andre Juice Co (HK:2218) has released an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. has announced its first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for 2024, set to take place on June 18, where shareholders will vote on special resolutions concerning share dilution, use of raised proceeds, and a shareholder return plan for the next three years. Additionally, elections for a non-executive director and a shareholder representative supervisor will be held.

