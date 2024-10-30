Yantai North Andre Juice’s 2024 Q3 Financial Report Released

Yantai North Andre Juice Co (HK:2218) has released an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2024, covering the nine months ending September 30. The company assures investors of the accuracy and completeness of its financial statements, reflecting its commitment to transparency in the financial markets.

