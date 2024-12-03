News & Insights

Yantai North Andre Juice to Vote on Auditor Change

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Yantai North Andre Juice Co (HK:2218) has released an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to vote on a resolution regarding the change of their external auditor for the year. This meeting, pivotal for shareholders, will adhere to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, with all votes conducted by poll to ensure transparency. Investors are encouraged to stay informed as decisions made could impact the company’s financial reporting and stock performance.

