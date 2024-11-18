Yankuang Energy’s Successful Bond Issuance Raises RMB 3 Billion

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has successfully issued its second tranche of 2024 super-short-term bonds, raising RMB 3 billion at an interest rate of 2.02%. The issuance, managed by China Merchants Bank and Bank of Beijing, will mature on August 12, 2025. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial planning and its appeal to investors in the short-term bond market.

