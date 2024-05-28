News & Insights

Yankuang Energy Shareholder Boosts Stake

May 28, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has announced that its controlling shareholder, Shandong Energy Group Company Limited, is actively increasing its stake in the company to consolidate its controlling position and boost investor confidence. Shandong Energy has implemented its shareholding increase plan by purchasing a total of 700,000 A shares through the Shanghai Stock Exchange, enhancing its ownership to 54.57% of the total issued share capital. The plan aims to invest between RMB 300 million to RMB 600 million within 12 months, signaling strong shareholder confidence in the company’s long-term growth.

